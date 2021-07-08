Driver Seen on Video Shooting Projectile at Tesla on Highway, Shattering Window

A motorist raised a bizarre weapon and opened fire at a Tesla on the highway in one of the latest road rage incidents sweeping the country. The homemade projectile blew out one of the windows, before the driver sped off.

Cameras on the car that was hit recorded everything, including the license plate number. Jose Bonilla, 42, was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

“I don’t know what he shot with. I was shocked like, ‘Yeah, I think I need to call the police now,’” Razvan Glavan told Inside Edition.

America's roads are experiencing a level of violence never seen before. One theory is that many drivers got used to having the highways to themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. But now that so many are heading back to work, rush hour traffic is also back with a vengeance, and tempers are flaring.

In Minnesota, a police chief became emotional speaking about the road rage murder of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, a beloved youth baseball coach, killed on the way home from a little league game with his son.

“This was one of the most tragic events that I have witnessed in my 20 years of policing,” the chief said.

Boughton got into a confrontation with another driver. Rude gestures were exchanged. Then, the suspect opened fire.

Two days ago in Houston, 17-year-old David Castro was shot to death on his way home from an Astros game with his father after they reportedly traded insults with another driver in a white car. The suspect is still on the loose.

Experts say there are things you can do to prevent road rage confrontations, including not making eye contact and not retaliating. Basically, keep on driving and show no reaction.

