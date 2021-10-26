Tesla Shares Significantly Jump After Hertz Announces It's Adding More Electric Vehicles to Its Inventory | Inside Edition

Tesla Shares Significantly Jump After Hertz Announces It's Adding More Electric Vehicles to Its Inventory

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 12:48 PM PDT, October 26, 2021

Hertz announced 100,000 Tesla Model 3s are joining their fleet.

For anyone curious about driving a Tesla, their chance may be just a rental car counter away.

Hertz Rental Cars has just put in a massive order for Elon Musk’s electric vehicles.

The company announced 100,000 Tesla Model 3s are joining their fleet, and customers who rent a Tesla will have access to 3,000 supercharging stations throughout the U.S. and Europe.

Adding the Model 3s will make electric vehicles over 20 percent of Hertz’s inventory.

This massive order has already affected the stock market. Shares of Tesla jumped 12 percent in one day after Hertz announced the news of their order.

The Environmental Protection Agency estimates Tesla Model 3s produce about one-fourth of the emissions of a typical new gasoline-powered vehicle. 

