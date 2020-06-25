Dog Believed to Be the Oldest Golden Retriever Rings in 20th Birthday in Forever Home

A very good girl has rung in a record-breaking birthday.

August, better known as "Augie," is believed to be the world's oldest living golden retriever, according to Golden Hearts Golden Retriever Rescue. She rang in her big birthday with a bone-shaped carrot cake at her forever home with her owners, Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt, who adopted her when she was 14 years old.

Most golden retrievers live to be between 10 and 12 years old, according to Golden Hearts, so the Hetterscheidts had no idea how long Augie would be with them when they adopted her. But they were committed to giving the senior dog a good life at their Oakland, Tennessee home.

Fast forward six years, and Augie has been on RV road trips with the couple and loves to play with the couple's younger golden retrievers and cat "siblings." She also enjoys playing fetch in the pool, the rescue group wrote.

Augie is also surprisingly healthy, her owner told the rescue, and still goes on daily walks around the yard. And the couple, who took a chance adopting an older dog, has received six years of love and counting.

