Dog Show Judge Hits NYC Streets at Night as ‘Rat Patrol’ With Pet Terrier

During the pandemic, rats have become more aggressive, spreading out in cities across America looking for an ever-dwindling supply of food. But some people are fighting back and taking along man's best friend for help.

Richard Reynolds is a dog show judge by day, but at night he hits the streets looking for rats with his Bedlington Terrier, Marcus. When Inside Edition caught up with him one night, he had put together a “rat posse” consisting of six dogs and their owners to hunt rats in New York City’s Lower Manhattan.

The dogs work as a team to sniff out the rats, wherever they may be—in dumpsters, garbage piles and abandoned fields.

By the end of the night, there were 21 fewer rats on the streets, thanks to the determined group.

