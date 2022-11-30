Dog Steps on Shotgun Trigger Accidentally Shooting and Killing Owner in Freak Accident

Human Interest
Ozgur Gevrekolgu
Facebook/Ozgur Gevrekolgu
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 7:06 AM PST, November 30, 2022

A Turkish man was fatally shot when his dog accidentally pulled the trigger on his loaded shotgun.

A Turkish man suffered a tragic death after being shot by his dog while out hunting over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Ozgur Gevrekolgu, 32, was packing up after spending the day hunting with friends in Turkey's Samsun Province when the tragedy occurred, reported the New York Post.

Gevrekolgu was allegedly putting his dog in the trunk of his car when the dog's paw accidentally pulled the trigger on the man's loaded shotgun, firing the weapon and shooting the pet's owner, according to the New York Post. 

The man was then rushed to the local hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival, reported the New York Post.

Some media reports claim that the dog was not responsible for Gevrekolgu’s death but that it was a cover-up for a murder, according to Daily Mail

Authorities are investigating the incident but no foul play is suspected in the tragic death, reported Daily Mail.

