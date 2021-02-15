Dog That Survived Severe Burns Now Training to Help Children Burn Victims

Romee the puppy had severe burns when he was brought to an animal hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. The pup underwent more than 50 procedures since he was brought to the Anderson Hills Animal Care Hospital five months ago, according to the Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society.

Though Romee still has a few more procedures ahead of him, he is getting stronger every day, and soon, he'll have a new purpose to work toward. Romee will soon start training for his new life’s work: “a therapy dog for children in burn units."

"Since he’s [Romee’s] obviously been in the burn unit himself," Hamilton County Dog Warden Captain Brandon Corcoran told WKRC. "I think kids will get really excited when they're going through something really tough.”

The Cincinnati Animal CARE Humane Society said it learned of Romee after Dr. Tammie Smith at Anderson Hills Animal Care Hospital treated the dog. The shelter said the case was quickly investigated and successfully prosecuted.

Romee's previous owner was convicted of animal cruelty in January, according to WKRC, and will be on probation for three years. The owner is also required to pay more than $15,000 towards Romee's medical bills, People magazine reported.

On their Facebook page, the humane society expressed their gratitude towards Corcoran for “being a voice for animals in need.” The humane society is accepting donations that will go towards Romee’s recovery.

