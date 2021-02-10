16-Year-Old Dog Lost After Hurricane Harvey Reunited With Family After 3 Years

An elderly dog went missing in the chaos of Hurricane Harvey, and after three long years, the pup named Maddie has been reunited with her family. The 16-year-old pooch returned home over the weekend thanks to the help of social media and a rescue group, KPR2 reported.

The Schnauzer and terror mix was lost in August 2017 when her owners moved to New Caney, Texas just days before Harvey struck Texas.

“We had a friend here to help me unpack and we think she went out with my friend because we looked for her after that point and couldn’t find her,” Rachel Koster, the pup's owner, told the outlet.

“After you search for so long, you just assume the worst,” she said.

Then, suddenly, they received a call from someone who said they knew where Maddie was.

At first, they thought it was a scam, but when Gayle Tebon, a volunteer with The Forgotten Pet Advocates, told Rachel about her journey.

She scooped up Maddie on Friday, after noticing the stray pup walking near a park, and then posted a photo to Facebook in hopes someone would recognize her. Maddie was micro-chipped but the information hadn't been updated.

Eventually, the Lost Dogs of Texas got into contact with Rachel's mother and facilitate the reunion.

Tebon said the experience was so "worth" it.

