Dolphins Use Baby Talk When Calling to Their Offspring, According to a New Study

Animals
Mom and Baby Dolphin
A bottlenose dolphin and its calf.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:21 PM PDT, June 30, 2023

A new research study shows that dolphins use a form of baby talk to communicate with their offspring.

Dolphin moms communicate with their offspring in a form of baby talk similar to humans, a new study has found.

According to research published this week, female bottlenose dolphins use a higher pitch when calling to their young in their signature whistles, which are unique communications not unlike like calling out their own name.

Researchers recorded the signature whistles of 19 bottlenose mother dolphins in Florida. The communications were recorded when the female dolphins were with their young, and when the mothers were swimming with other adults.

Dolphin mothers calling to their calves use a higher and greater pitch, the study found. It was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“They use these whistles to keep track of each other. They’re periodically saying, ‘I’m here, I’m here,’” said study co-author Laela Sayigh, a Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution marine biologist in Massachusetts, according to The Associated Press.

Researchers tracked the conversations of female dolphins for three decades. 

The ambitious study noted that dolphin mothers may use different signature whistles with their young so the calves know to listen up because mom is calling them, and to stay close.

Related Stories

Boater Believes Pod of Dolphins Led Him to Rescue Naked Woman Floating in the Ocean Off California Coast
Pod of Dolphins Trapped by Ice Freed in Community Effort Led by Excavator
Wounded Veterans Play With Dolphins for a Day to Fight PTSD

 

Children's Hospital Patients Swim with Dolphins to Leave Worries BehindNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Social Media Platforms Target, Restrict and Silence LGBTQ+ Content, Experts Say
Social Media Platforms Target, Restrict and Silence LGBTQ+ Content, Experts Say
1

Social Media Platforms Target, Restrict and Silence LGBTQ+ Content, Experts Say

Human Interest
'Exonerated 5' Member Yusef Salaam Declares Victory New York City Council Primary Race
'Exonerated 5' Member Yusef Salaam Declares Victory New York City Council Primary Race
2

'Exonerated 5' Member Yusef Salaam Declares Victory New York City Council Primary Race

Politics
Bryan Kohberger Has 'Propensity to Commit Murder,' Alleges Prosecutor Seeking Death Penalty
Bryan Kohberger Has 'Propensity to Commit Murder,' Alleges Prosecutor Seeking Death Penalty
3

Bryan Kohberger Has 'Propensity to Commit Murder,' Alleges Prosecutor Seeking Death Penalty

Crime
Mother of Buffalo Mass Shooting Survivor Wins Democratic Primary for District Council Seat
Mother of Buffalo Mass Shooting Survivor Wins Democratic Primary for District Council Seat
4

Mother of Buffalo Mass Shooting Survivor Wins Democratic Primary for District Council Seat

Politics
Man Is Only Passenger on His American Airlines Flight From Oklahoma to North Carolina After 18-Hour Delay
Man Is Only Passenger on His American Airlines Flight From Oklahoma to North Carolina After 18-Hour Delay
5

Man Is Only Passenger on His American Airlines Flight From Oklahoma to North Carolina After 18-Hour Delay

Offbeat