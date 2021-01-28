Domestic Terrorism Threat Heightened, Extremists May Be Emboldened in Wake of Capitol Assault, DHS Warns

The country is reportedly under threat against "violent extremists" who could mobilize or commit violence at the U.S. Capitol, according to a national terrorism advisory issued by the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday. The advisory indicated that there was no specific and credible threat at this time, but Washington will remain on high-alert, Reuters reported.

"Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence," according to a bulletin issued Wednesday.

These extremists may be fueled by the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. So far, at least 400 suspects have been identified from that day, and at least hundreds more are under investigation, ABC reported.

"DHS is concerned these same drivers to violence will remain through early 2021 and some [domestic terrorists] may be emboldened by the January 6, 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. to target elected officials and government facilities," the bulletin added.

After the riots and leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Capitol was secured with nearly 25,000 National Guardsmen. In the coming weeks, an additional 5,000 troops will remain at the Capitol.

The advisory also noted that "infrastructure, power grids, communication grids" across the nation could also be at risk.

Typically, the department issues on or two advisory bulletins per year, Reuters reported. The last time the system issued a public warning was a year ago when DHS issued a bulletin after fearing retaliation following the U.S. assassination of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

“The January 6th assault on the Capitol and the tragic deaths and destruction that occurred underscored what we have long known: the rise of domestic violent extremism is a serious and growing national security threat. The Biden administration will confront this threat with the necessary resources and resolve,” Press Secretary, Jen Psaki told reporters.

