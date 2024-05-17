Donald and Melania Trump Attend Barron’s High School Graduation as Criminal Hush Money Trial Is Paused

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:50 PM PDT, May 17, 2024

Barron Trump, 18, received his diploma from Oxbridge Academy, an elite private school in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial was put on hold Friday so the former president could attend his son Barron’s high school graduation ceremony.

Barron, 18, received his diploma from Oxbridge Academy, an elite private school in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Standing at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, Barron towered over school officials as he was handed his diploma.

Before the ceremony, the former president’s motorcade was seen entering the school grounds where the graduation was held. Donald Trump made it to his seat two minutes before the invite-only commencement ceremony began.

Trump was seen smiling as he watched his youngest son take the stage, while sitting front and center next to Melania and her father.

It is not known where Barron will attend college in the fall. Possibilities have been mentioned in published reports include New York University and his father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania.

