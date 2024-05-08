Adult film star Stormy Daniels is facing backlash after her graphic testimony at Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial on Tuesday.

Some legal experts say Daniels went too far by divulging the explicit details of her alleged sexual tryst with Trump.

Daniels testified she and Trump had “unprotected sex” and that he told her that he and his wife Melania “don’t even sleep in the same room.”

Melania has not been seen at Trump’s side in weeks.

“I’m sure she’s still thinking about you know, “You got yourself into this mess. I’m certainly not gonna stick around and walk beside you and support you as you try to get out of it,” Stephanie Grisham, who served as Melania’s chief of staff, tells Inside Edition.

In 2018, Melania ranted about Daniels in a phone conversation secretly recorded by her close friend Stephanie Winston Wolcoff. The rant came right after she learned that Daniels had a photo shoot with renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz for Vogue Magazine.

“Annie Leibovitz shot the porn hooker,” Melania was recorded saying.

In the courtroom, Daniels wore a black sweater with her hair tied up. Sketch artist Christine Cornell, who was in the courtroom, tells Inside Edition what she was like while testifying.

“She was very animated and she used her hands a lot,” Cornell says. “She was somebody who could hardly sit still for a second. She was trying to engage the jury.”

Daniels’ friend, fellow adult film actress Alana Evans, came to her defense.

“I think Stormy painting the full story detail by detail of what happened needed to be done,” Evans tells Inside Edition. Evans was at the golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006 when Daniels met Trump.

“I heard the man on the phone with her that crazy night and I think the more details that come out about what happened, the more the people are able to really understand and believe the truth,” Evans says.

Cross-examination of Daniels will continue when court resumes Thursday. The prosecution says it should wrap its case in around two weeks.