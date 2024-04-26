Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker returned to the stand Friday for the fourth day of testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

Pecker testified that he helped the former president by buying and burying embarrassing stories and that Trump was not the only high-profile celebrity he had a “catch and kill” deal with.

Pecker said he paid “hundreds of thousands of dollars” to kill negative stories about Arnold Schwarzenegger when the actor was running for governor of California. ”Thirty to 40 women called… with stories of relationships … and sexual harassment,” Pecker said in court.

Some women publically accused Schwarzenegger of harassment, which led to a public apology from the actor.

The former publisher also said he used a compromising photo of professional golfer Tiger Woods with a woman who was not his wife as leverage to strong-arm him into appearing on the cover of Men’s Fitness, another magazine Pecker ran.

Dr. Phil weighed in on Trump’s trial Friday. Before his hit television show, Dr. Phil worked as a jury consultant.

“I think people are way underestimating the significance of this trial,” Dr. Phil tells Inside Edition. “This is a dangerous jury for both sides. We have two lawyers on this jury panel and that I think is a wildcard. If this panel defers to one of those lawyers they can dominate the entire thing.”

The TV personality is hosting a two-part special next week on the Trump jury on his new network, Merit Street Media.

“Number 11 is of great concern. She has made some statements straight up that she thinks Trump is selfish and self-centered. Can she set that aside or can she not,” Dr. Phil says.

As some people wonder if Trump will take to the stand in his own defense, Dr. Phil says that should not happen.

“If they allow Donald Trump to take the stand I think that would be a reckless decision and it would tell me he’s running the trial team instead of qualified lawyers.”

Before entering court on Friday, Trump wished his wife, Melania Trump, a happy 54th birthday.

“I wanna start by wishing my wife Melania a very happy birthday. It’d be nice to be with her but I’m in a courthouse for a rigged trial,” Trump said.

As the former president walked away, someone shouted asking Trump if he slept with Karen McDougal. Trump did not respond.