Donald Trump's nephew announced that he will vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential elections. Fred Trump III was on "The View" Tuesday and said while every family has a crazy uncle, his uncle is "atomic crazy."

Fred Trump has written a memoir, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way," filled with anecdotes about his uncle, the former president.

He claimed Donald Trump used the N-word during an angry tirade after his car was damaged by local kids when he was early in his career in Queens, New York.

"I was there. I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever. Twice he used the N-word," Fred says.

Fred is the son of Donald Trump's oldest brother, who died of alcoholism at 42.

Fred's sister Mary, a psychotherapist, is also an outspoken critic of Donald Trump. She wrote the bestseller "Too Much and Never Enough."

Both Fred and Mary both claim that the former president cheated them of their inheritance, claims Donald Trump denies.

Fred also claimed when he asked Donald Trump for help to pay for his disabled son's medical expenses, "He said your son doesn't recognize you. Let him die and move down to Florida," Fred told The View.

The Trump campaign says Fred's stories are false and have been thoroughly debunked.

Meanwhile, the Republican presidential candidate sat down with Fox's Laura Ingraham Monday night and revealed that Melania was watching live when the attempt was made on his life.

"She can't really even talk about it, which is okay, because that means she likes me or she loves me," Trump said.

On Capitol Hill Tuesday, the acting director of the Secret Service was questioned about what went wrong at the Pennsylvania rally. Republicans are suggesting that police abandoned their posts on the roof where the shooter fired from because it was "too hot."

"I have heard that as well. They posted up inside and I think moving forward we're going to ensure that state and local counter-snipers are on roofs," Ronald Rowe Jr said.