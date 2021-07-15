Double-Suicide at Gianni Versace Mansion 1 Day Before the 24th Anniversary of the Iconic Designer's Killing | Inside Edition

Double-Suicide at Gianni Versace Mansion 1 Day Before the 24th Anniversary of the Iconic Designer's Killing

The mansion of the late fashion icon Gianna Versace in South Beach, Florida.
First Published: 2:50 PM PDT, July 15, 2021

Two men have died in an apparent double-suicide at the swanky Miami Beach hotel that was once home to the late fashion designer Gianna Versace, officials said. 

A housekeeper discovered the two bodies that were located in one of the hotel rooms at the Villa Casa Casuarino, the Independent reported

When Miami Beach police and fire rescue arrived at 1116 Ocean Drive around 1:21 p.m., they confirmed that the two men were deceased. A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was an apparent double-suicide. The ultimate cause of death will be determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, Miami Beach Police said in a statement

The two men were not identified, officials said.

The double tragedy comes a day before the 24th anniversary of Versace's fatal shooting that took place on the morning of July 15, 1997 outside his South Beach mansion, CBS News reported.

The revered designer had been returning home from the News Cafe, located a few blocks from his estate, when he was shot in the head by Andrew Cunanan, a serial killer who had been suspected of killing four other men.

Cunanan killed himself by a self-inflicted gunshot eight days after killing Versace. 

Versace purchased the 1930 home in 1992. It is located in the heart of South Beach, a popular tourist destination. 

“We are heartbroken by tragic events at the Villa Casa Casuarina,” hotel officials said in a statement following the double-suicide, according to USA Today. 

