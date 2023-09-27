Double Trouble: Pennsylvania School District Has 17 Sets of Twins Starting Kindergarten
They are being called the "Twin-dergarteners" by the Colonial School District in Montgomery County.
The teachers in one Pennsylvania school district are seeing double this school year.
That is because the incoming class of kindergarten students has not one, not two, not three, but 17 sets of twins.
"It's a phenomenon and we have twins every year, but this is a lot," one teacher tells Inside Edition.
She says that in her 25 years of teaching, this is a record.
"It's a lot of fun," says the teacher. "They're always talking about their siblings."
Some of the twins use their outfits to show their distinct personalities, but their bond is unbreakable.
"It's interesting, when they come home I'll get one story from one of them and the other half from the other, and it's fun to get their different perspectives," one mom tells Inside Edition.
As their teachers say, having a twin gives these kids a best friend for life.
We spoke with the twins, who say they love to play together and that their favorite part of school is recess and snack time.
