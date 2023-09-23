High school football is almost a religious experience in many parts of the country, but these days the action on the field is being overshadowed by fears over gun violence.

There have been at least 16 shootings at high school football games nationwide this school year, and it is still only September.

One of these shootings occurred in Oklahoma last month, where video shows the teenage players frantically scrambling off the field after shots rang out.

Inside Edition got exclusive access to a Friday-night high school matchup in Florida.

It all went down in Gainesville, where the Creekside Knights took on the home team, the Buckholz Bobcats.

The focus for many was on the game, but many school officials had their minds on possible activities happening off the field.

In Gainesville, the school district is benefiting from a coordinated effort between the Gainesville Police Department, the Alachua County Sheriff's Office, and private security. Together, those groups develop an operational plan for every single game that is completely unique from week-to-week.

The Buckholz Bobcats are also enforcing a strict clear-plastic-bag policy at their games, meaning no handbags, no fanny packs, not even diaper bags are allowed on school property.

One fan, Sharla, learned this the hard way when she tried to get in with her mini-purse.

"It was explained to me that there was a new clear-bag policy, and that I must either return my bag to the car, or I would not be permitted to go into the game if I tried to attempt to go inside," Sharla later tells inside edition. "And it's a small bag, you know."

Sharla later returned without her purse.

While some fans were caught off-guard by the bag ban, others said that many of the fans agree that this tight security is a necessary inconvenience.

"I'm a pastor. Just last Sunday, I buried a 12-year-old girl [who lost her life] to gun violence. It's something that we're not used to, but we're living in that kind of culture," says Donnell Sanders.

This Friday, there were no incidents in Gainesville. The fans got to enjoy the game, stay safe, and best of all watch the Bobcats pull off a 49-20 victory.