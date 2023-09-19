A University of Iowa cheerleader was caught on video with his pants falling down after a wardrobe malfunction at a football game.

Austin Beam, 19, was performing a backflip in an end zone as thousands of University of Iowa fans looked on. Halfway through the jump, Beam’s yellow pants fell to his ankles while he was mid-air. With the whole stadium watching, the cheerleader still landed the perfect finish.

The sophomore spoke with Inside Edition about his now viral trouser troubles.

“All of a sudden I felt like some wind between my legs, and I said, That’s not like supposed to happen usually,’” Beam says.

Beam says he is taking the embarrassing viral moment in stride and is glad everyone is getting a chuckle out of the situation.

The Hawkeyes even won the game in a 41-10 victory against Western Michigan.

“Initially I was really mortified, really embarrassed, and then slowly it turned to more like, ‘This is funny you know,’” Beam says.