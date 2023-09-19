Questions are on the rise surrounding the new COVID-19 booster shots that were said to have been widely available.

Over the last weekend, thousands of people found their appointments had been canceled.

In a statement explaining the delays, CVS says “some [insurance companies] are still updating their systems and may not yet be set up to cover the updated COVID-19 vaccines. If this happens, our pharmacy teams can help patients schedule an appointment for a later date.”

Inside Edition producer Phoebe Chase reached out to four CVS pharmacies in New York City. Three of the stores did not have the vaccine in stock and one said they had already sold out and did not know when they would get more.

“I absolutely recommend that everyone, age 6 months and older, get the new COVID booster shot,” professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Dr. William Schaffner, tells Inside Edition. “COVID hasn’t disappeared.”

Anti-vaxxers warned that there were no human trials.

“If we did human studies, the vaccines would be available in March and the winter would already be over. You can’t do it that way,” Schaffner says.