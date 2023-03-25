Dozens Dead in Storms After Tornado Rocks Mississippi

Officials in Mississippi now say a tornado has claimed at least 26 lives, flattened homes and knocked power out for thousands in Silver City and Rolling Fork Friday night. Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN his “city is gone.” At least one person in Alabama was killed.

Gov. Tate Reeves has been keeping his constituents updated across social media, tweeting in part, “We know that many more are injured. Search and rescue teams are still active. The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God’s hand to be over all who lost family and friends.”

Four people are reportedly still missing.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has opened up shelters with The American Red Cross at the National Guard Armory, Humphrey’s Multipurpose Building and the Old Army National Guard building where they will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to those impacted.

State authorities are also encouraging donations of water, canned goods and paper products.

A FEMA team has also been dispatched to assist the victims.

Rolling Fork, a town with about 2,000 residents, is frequently under threat from flooding. On Saturday afternoon, Gov. Reeves announced a state of emergency, while he says President Biden told him he supports sending more FEMA resources to Mississippi.

