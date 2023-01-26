A Texas couple filmed the moment they fled their RV and huddled down in a nearby ditch as a tornado bore down on them Tuesday.

In the video, Ally Peck-Chapman is seen reluctantly pulling the couple's two dogs out of the RV to brave the elements as the tornado draws closer and closer to them.

Her husband, Zachary Peck-Chapman, can be heard encouraging her to leave as the weather worsens, saying: "Baby, come on."

That is when Ally makes a quick dash across a field and then threw herself down in the trench.

Zachary, who ran right alongside his wife, later described the experience on social media.

"A tornado hits a few hundred feet from the van. With no shelter nearby, we headed for the ditch," wrote Zachary.

"Scariest moment of our life... We are safe & blessed."

It turns out that the scariest moment of his life was also the safer move in that situation.

"Cars don't do very well in tornadoes. They are like toys. They are tossed around and crushed and crumble," storm survival expert Warren Faidley tells Inside Edition.

"As a last resort. If you can find a ditch. That's going to be a good option. I think in this situation, they probably made the right choice."

