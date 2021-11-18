Drake Postpones Release of New Song in Wake of Astroworld Tragedy

Drake has reportedly paused the release of his forthcoming song with French Montana called “Splash Brothers,” following the Astroworld Festival tragedy, People reported.

The track was to be on French Montana’s latest album, "They Got Amnesia,” which was set to arrive Friday, however, despite the record still coming out, the song will not be on it, Yahoo! reported. The song will most likely be on the forthcoming deluxe edition of the album, Yahoo! added. No release date has been set for the deluxe version of “They Got Amnesia.”

Drake's decision to pull the release of the song was made out of respect for the Astroworld victims, Fox News reported.

Montana and Drake have collaborated several times over the years, including on hits such as “Pop That,” “Stay Schemin’,” “No Stylist” and “No Shopping.”

Drake joined Travis Scott on stage during the Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5 where people rushed the area and 10 people died, including a 9-year-old boy.

Over 300 people were injured at the festival and at least 25 were hospitalized. No one has been criminally charged in the incident, though the investigation is ongoing, CBS News reported.

Travis Scott was criticized for not stopping his performance at his Astroworld festival, but the rapper's spokesperson, former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, told "CBS Mornings" Friday that the idea is "ludicrous."

"They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer. He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution," said Rawlings-Blake.

The Canadian rapper took to social media following the tragedy, writing, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy…

My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.”

Scott also responded immediately after the festival, writing, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

This is the latest postponement coming from the Astroworld tragedy as Scott’s latest Nike collaboration, which was set to drop before Christmas, has also been pushed to a later date.

Related Stories