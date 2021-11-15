Nurse Who Went to Astroworld Speaks Out on Drake's Alleged Strip Club Party: ‘It’s So Sad. It’s So Selfish.’
Video posted to Instagram shows dancers at the Area 29 strip club counting bills amid a mountain of cash while saying "Thanks Drake!" The cash was reportedly left by Drake just 24 hours after he performed at Astroworld.
Just 24 hours after Drake performed with Travis Scott at the deadly Astroworld concert, he allegedly went to a Houston strip club.
Video posted to Instagram shows dancers at the Area 29 strip club counting the bills amid a mountain of cash. It’s unclear how much was left.
And according to published reports, it was left by Drake. In the video, they can be heard saying “Thanks Drake!”
“EVERY DANCER who worked last night went home happy,” the club's managers captioned the post.
One of the heroes of the disaster, a registered nurse named Sophia Santana, who is credited with saving the life of at least one concertgoer, is speaking out about the tone-deaf strip club party.
“People lost their children, and yet you’re out here enjoying life, going to strip clubs, instead of being a human being. It’s so sad. It’s so selfish,” Santana said.
