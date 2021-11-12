Ninth Astroworld Concertgoer, a 22-Year-Old College Student, Has Died From Her Injuries
Bharti Shahani was taken off life support after being declared brain dead. An attorney for the family says Shahani was accidentally dropped from a gurney while being taken away by first responders.
Tragic news continues in connection with last weekend’s deadly Travis Scott concert in Houston. On Thursday, a ninth person died — a 22-year-old Texas A&M student who was declared brain dead from her injuries sustained in the disaster.
Bharti Shahani went to Astroworld with her sister and cousin and was trampled in the disaster. She was taken off life support after being declared brain dead.
Distraught family members who were at her bedside as she fought for her life are speaking out about the tragedy.
“I was holding her hand, and once that happened, the next time I saw her she was in the ER, unconscious on a ventilator,” Bharti’s sister, Namrati said.
The family's attorney confirmed that Shahani was accidentally dropped by first responders as she was being taken from the scene.
“The video going around that most people have seen of a young lady falling from a gurney as they were trying to get her out of there, evacuate her — that was Bharti Shahani,” the attorney said.
