Nike Postpones Latest Travis Scott-Curated Sneaker Following Astroworld Festival Tragedy

Nike has announced they will postpone the launch of their latest Travis Scott-curated sneakers in wake of the Astroworld tragedy earlier this month. Ten people, including a 9-year-old boy, died from injuries sustained in a crowd surge at the Houston, Texas, musical festival, CBS News reported.

"Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack," Nike said in a statement on their website.

Over 300 people were injured at the festival and at least 25 were hospitalized. No one has been criminally charged in the incident, though the investigation is ongoing, CBS News reported.

Travis Scott was criticized for not stopping his performance at his Astroworld festival, but the rapper's spokesperson, former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, told "CBS Mornings" Friday that the idea is "ludicrous."

"They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer. He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution," said Rawlings-Blake.

The latest Scott and Nike collaboration, the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack, was set to arrive before Christmas, however, it is no longer clear when the company will release the sneakers.

Scott’s collaborations with Nike have been wildly successful in the past.

Scott’s sneaker collaborations with the shoe company have been so popular that some stores refuse to stock his shoes in order to avoid crazed fans and resellers, according to GQ.

