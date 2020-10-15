Driver Accidentally Hits Gas Instead of Brakes, Plowing Into Outdoor Dining Area

One woman was killed and seven others were injured after a driver plowed into an outdoor dining area in San Jose, California, officials said.

The crash was captured in a heart-stopping video. Footage of the incident showed diners enjoying a meal outside as a car zips across four lanes of traffic before slamming into the tent set up in the restaurant parking lot.

The 69-year-old driver is said to have accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

During the pandemic, outdoor dining has become more common, but there’s also fear of more accidents like this one happening. Authorities said the restaurant where the crash happened did not have a permit for outdoor dining, nor barricades in place to protect patrons as they ate.

