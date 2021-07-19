Drone Video Captures Dramatic Rescue of Mom and Son in Rip Tide off North Carolina Coast | Inside Edition

Drone Video Captures Dramatic Rescue of Mom and Son in Rip Tide off North Carolina Coast

Inspirational
Drone video captures dramatic rescue.
Thad Unkefer
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:41 PM PDT, July 19, 2021

Vacationing teen rescues mom and son fighting rip tide in waters off North Carolina coast.

Ohio student Travis Shrout was about to head for shore when he noticed a mother and her child struggling in the coastal waters off North Carolina.

"I saw two heads out there farther than me," said the 18-year-old of the July 4 weekend incident. "I could not understand what they were doing there."

Rip tide currents were pulling the pair into deeper waters. Calling to the mother, "I said are you alright? And she turned around and she said, 'No,'" Shrout recounted.

A former lifeguard, Shrout paddled to the mom and gave her his boogie board. Then he headed for her 10-year-old son, who was heading out to sea and had gone under a few times, the teen said. He was able to grab the child, and to have him lean back in the water.

Shrout and the boy joined mom Ashley Bachelor. All three held onto the body board as people on shore formed a human chain to help pull in the trio.

Shrout downplayed his rescue efforts, saying any "good person" would do the same. Still, things could have gone much worse.

"If I wasn't there, we could have been pulling bodies in from the beach," he said. It's "hard to wrap your head around how bad things could have ended up."

Volunteers Rescue 200-Pound Sea Turtle That Had Flipped Over On The Beach
Beached Humpback Whale Rescued by Kind Bystanders in Peru
80 Beachgoers Form Incredible Human Chain to Rescue Swimmers Trapped in Riptide

 

Hundreds Of Volunteers Form Human Chain In Water To Rescue 400 Beached WhalesNews

 

Trending on Inside Edition

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project
1

Michigan Man Discovers 160 Bowling Balls During Home Renovation Project

Offbeat
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad
2

Authorities Probe Whether Beloved Peacock Was Shot to Death by Someone Hired Through Craigslist Ad

Animals
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens
3

2-Year-Old Farm Girl From Ohio Is Constantly Followed by an Army of Chickens

Animals
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.
4

Samuel Olson Told His Grandma His Dad and Theresa Balboa 'Were Mean.' It Was the Last Time She Saw Him Alive.

Crime
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna
5

Despite New York Times Reporting, Inside Edition Investigation Finds Subway's Tuna Sandwiches Contain Tuna

Investigative