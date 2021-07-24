A dust devil swept its way through a soccer match in South America. The whirly phenomenon interrupted a futbol tournament in the Bolivian town of Achocalla.

Dust devils, also called sand devils, are little whirlwinds with an upward motion. While usually whirling at under 40 miles an hour, their wind speeds can get up to 80 miles an hour.

They’re distinct from tornados, which have a downward wind motion.

And this Bolivian match is not the first sporting event bedeviled by such a wind.

In 2018, a dust devil took to the field of a little league baseball game in Illinois. It blew in, and then blew off again.

This most recent dust devil interrupted play for a bit. No one was injured, and after several sandy seconds, the game resumed.

Watch as it makes a windy mess of the game in the video above.

Related Stories