Dustin Diamond, Actor Made Famous by 'Saved by the Bell,' Dies at 44 After Revealing Cancer Diagnosis

Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Samuel “Screech” Powers on “Saved by the Bell,” has died of lung cancer, according to Page Six. He was 44.

Diamond was hospitalized last month after he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer, Page Six reported.

The actor’s team posted on Facebook Monday morning breaking the news.

“In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution,” his team said in a statement. “Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful.”

A spokesperson told NBC, which ran “Saved By the Bell” from the 1980s and 1990s, that Diamond's health had declined in the last week.

"His condition had greatly declined since last week, and he was taken off of breathing machines in an attempt to get him to hospice care," a spokesperson told NBC News. "There were two people very close to him by his side when he passed away."

Diamond first started acting in 1987 with the series “It’s a Living,” but got his breakthrough in 1988 with the series “Good Morning, Miss Bliss,” which introduced the world to “Screech” and was the precursor to “Saved by the Bell.” Following 1992's conclusion to “Saved by the Bell” he also starred in the spin-off series, “Saved By the Bell: The College Years,” which lasted one season. He also starred in “Saved by the Bell: The New Class” which ran from 1996 to 2000.

Diamond was not involved in the cast’s 2015 reunion on “The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon” and did not take part in Peacock’s recent reboot of the beloved sitcom. In his autobiography released in 2009, Diamond was critical of some members of the cast and classified his relationship with some costars as strained, Page Six reported.

Despite the claims with some of his former castmates, Diamond’s "Save by the Bell" costars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Tiffany Thiessen were among those who paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," Gosselaar wrote. "Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade."

"Dustin, you will be missed my man," Lopez wrote. "The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on."

"I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing," Thiessen wrote. "Life is extremely fragile and it's something we should never take for granted. God speed Dustin.”

