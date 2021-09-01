Actor Dwayne, 'The Rock,' Johnson may have finally met his match. Literally.

A police officer in Alabama named Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), has a striking resemblance to the action star, with the same trademark bald head, aviator glasses, bulging muscles, and tattoos.

When the 49-year-old star saw his doppelgänger in a photo of Fields posted alongside a photo of himself, he tweeted, "Oh s———! Wow."

“Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service,” Johnson wrote. “One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em.”

Since Monday, Johnson’s tweet has garnered more than 4,300 likes. During an interview on the morning show "Good Day Extra," Fields, who was very polite, didn’t seem to mind all the attention. He even did an impersonation of the Rock and Vin Diesel when the broadcaster asked, WBRC News reported.

“It’s always been a running joke that I resemble the Rock and Vin Diesel and I just go with it,” said the 6 ft. 2 in., 235 lb., officer.

Based on the comments, it looks like Johnson wasn't the only one catching people's eye.

“The Rock just found his new stunt double,” wrote one person.

Another person said: “My wife ignores many traffic laws when driving through Morgan County in hopes of being pulled over by this guy.”

The story behind the viral sensation started two weeks ago when the MCSO posted a photo of Fields with a worker from the Hartselle Walmart on their Facebook page. The man had asked another officer that he wanted to meet the deputy that people say looks like "The Rock.”

When Fields got the message, he didn't hesitate to stop by and that is when the pair took a photo together.

“Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!,” the MCSO wrote. The photo has been liked more than 3,000 times.

Fields, 37, who has been on the force for 17 years, said that he hopes all this recognition will help raise awareness for a fellow officer and his fellow brother, who had been diagnosed with ALS.

"I stumbled into this. I didn't see myself as this identical twin," Fields said. "I asked myself. What am I supposed to do with these five minutes? That is when I thought of Dillard. Sgt. Chris Dillard was my sergeant. He worked on my night shift. He has one year to retirement and was diagnosed with ALS. He’s a really good husband, good father, great officer. His GoFundMe page is called Dillard’s Warriors."

