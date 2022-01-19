A dying man's daughter wanted to make his final days extra special. And she did — thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Patrick Mitchell always wanted to live past 100, but that all changed when the adventurous grandfather was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 pancreatic cancer at the age of 72.

His daughter, Vanessa, decided to take to Facebook.

“My dear dad has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. I’m taking December off of work to enjoy some bucket list activities with him. Anyone have ideas?” she wrote.

She was inundated with offers from complete strangers.



A U.S. Navy search and rescue swimmer took the dad and daughter on a private tour of a helicopter squadron. They also got a behind-the-scenes tour of Navy assault ship U.S.S. Makin Island.

And that was just the beginning.

They flew to Las Vegas and stayed at the Paris Hotel. At the invitation of a UFC executive, they also attended a big fight.

“Neither of us were fans, initially. We didn't really know much about it, and then, just the bonding experience of being there with the excitement. It just felt like that entire arena was filled with so much life,” Vanessa said.

Patrick's energy was waning. When he couldn't travel anymore, Vanessa arranged for a local violinist to serenade her dad in his backyard in Coronado, California, playing his favorite songs.

“To have this extra flood of love and support from complete strangers just absolutely made a difference for him,” Vanessa said.

Sadly, Patrick lost his battle with cancer last week. And while his bucket list may not have been complete, Vanessa says her dad died a happy man.

“He was completely moved by the spirit of humanity, thanks to everyone around us just scooping us up into this big hug, and I'm just so forever grateful for,” Vanessa said.

