A woman in France got the flight of a lifetime when she was able to soar over the French Alps with a flock of geese.

Nathalie is losing her ability to see on account of a degenerative eye condition. Before she went completely blind, there was something she wanted to check off her “vision bucket list” — fly like a goose, in V formation.

A pilot named Dominique was able to make this happen with his new company, Delta Evasion.

Dominique takes passengers airborne on microlight aircraft to fly with a flock of trained juvenile geese.

The geese learn from an early age how to accompany Dominique’s microlights. Their tour of duty is about three years long. After that age, their instincts take over, and they join migratory flocks.

But until then, they share their gift of flight with people like Nathalie.

