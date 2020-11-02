Eddie Hassell, 'The Kids Are All Right' Actor, Shot and Killed in Suspected Carjacking

Eddie Hassell was shot to death in Texas early Sunday. The actor, most famous for his role in the movie “The Kid Are All Right,” was 30 years old.

Hassell was outside his girlfriend’s apartment in the suburb of Grand Prairie around 1 a.m. when he was shot in the abdomen, The New York Times reported. He later died in the hospital.

“I’ll see you on the other side of that skate barn in the sky, Cowboy,” his girlfriend Liz Martian wrote on Instagram following his killing. “I’ll always love you.”

The shooting was believed to have been a carjacking gone wrong, Hassell’s representative told Variety, but said the incident is still under investigation. The Grand Prairie Police Department said in a statement to ET that “detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered.”

Hassell, a Texas-native, moved to Los Angeles at 11 years old to pursue an acting career. In addition to his role as a delinquent teen in “The Kids Are All Right,” which he said he landed thanks to his skateboarding skills, he was also known for his recurring role in the series “Surface” and more recently, “Devious Maids.”

Authorities are asking anyone with more information about the shooting to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at (972) 988-8477.

