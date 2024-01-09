Elderly South Carolina Couple Found Dead In Home Where Heater Was at 1000 Degrees: Cops

News
Thermostat
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 10:39 AM PST, January 9, 2024

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told WYFF that no foul play was involved in their deaths.

An elderly South Carolina couple were found dead inside their home Saturday and cops say the heater was set at 1,000 degrees, according to reports.

Spartanburg Police Department said they were conducting a welfare check just after 6 p.m. Saturday and entered the home, which they described as "extremely hot,” according to WYFF.

The family of the deceased had told police that they had not seen their parents since Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they said all doors were locked, but the window leading into the victims' bedroom was not secure, the police report obtained by WYFF said.

Police said they removed the screen to the window and looked into the bedroom saw the couple was dead, according to the report obtained by WYFF.

Firefighters found the heater in the basement was extremely hot, with a temperature reading inside the heater of over 1,000 degrees before they were able to deactivate it, WSPA reported.

One firefighter said, "the heater was so hot it looked as if the basement was currently on fire,” according to The Messenger.

Once officials realized the heater was not on fire, they deactivated it.

"They then measured the temperature of the heater itself at more than 1,000 degrees," the police report obtained by WYFF said.

Fire officials said the interior temperature of the home still exceeded 120 degrees after the home was open to cold weather for about 20 minutes, according to The Messenger.

Medics measured the body temperatures of the victims with a device that reached up to 106 degrees and both victims exceeded that reading, according to The Messenger.

At first the victims identities were not released, however, on Monday they were identified to the public as Joan Littlejohn, 84, and Glennwood Fowler, 82. Fowler lived at the home and Littlejohn was staying there, The Messenger reported.

Cops said that Fowler was lying on the bed with no clothes on, facing upwards and Littlejohn was slouched in a chair at the side of the bed, according to The Messenger.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told WYFF that no foul play was involved in their deaths.

"We did not note foul play to the bodies on the scene, but are concerned with why the temperature was so high," Clevenger told WYFF.

The coroner’s office is still working to determine a cause of death, according to WSPA.

Family members said they were at the home on Wednesday to help their parents with the heater as they said both the gas heater and hot water heater were both out and the residence was getting too cold. Family members told police that they "fiddled" with a wire until the pilot light came on, then left, according to The Messenger.

Firefighters continued to air out the home to get rid of the strong odor of natural gas, and the thermometer inside the home started working again before officials left the scene, according to The Messenger.

"Upon looking at it, I stated the residence was at 96 degrees," a responding officer said in the police report obtained by WYFF. "It read this temperature after the house had been open for around two and a half hours."

Related Stories

Stylist, Boyfriend Arrested for Ripping Out Customer's Braids: Cops
Alleged Postal Theft Ring Charged With Racketeering: Authorities
Kouri Richins Murder Trial: Wife's Meds Found in Dead Husband's System
7 ‘Soldiers of Christ’ Charged With Murder of Korean Woman in GeorgiaCrime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Golden Globe Winners: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Win, French Film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Upsets
Golden Globe Winners: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Win, French Film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Upsets
1

Golden Globe Winners: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Win, French Film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Upsets

Entertainment
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's Not Looking for Fame and Is Being Herself
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's Not Looking for Fame and Is Being Herself
2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's Not Looking for Fame and Is Being Herself

News
Actor Christian Oliver and His Daughters, 10 and 12, Killed in Plane Crash
Actor Christian Oliver and His Daughters, 10 and 12, Killed in Plane Crash
3

Actor Christian Oliver and His Daughters, 10 and 12, Killed in Plane Crash

News
Family Dog Eats $4000 in Cash Laying on Kitchen Counter
Family Dog Eats $4000 in Cash Laying on Kitchen Counter
4

Family Dog Eats $4000 in Cash Laying on Kitchen Counter

Animals
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
5

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race
California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race
6

California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race

Crime
Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault
Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault
7

Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault

Crime
Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations
Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations
8

Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations

Crime
For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
9

For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis

INSIDE EDITION InDepth