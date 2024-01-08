Stylist and Her Boyfriend Arrested for Allegedly Ripping Out Customer's Braids in Payment Dispute, Police Say

Crime
Tennessee Couple Arrested After Allegedly Ripping Out Woman's Hair
Jazmine Withers, left, and Markell King, both 23.Shelby County Sheriff's Office
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 2:16 PM PST, January 8, 2024

A Tennessee stylist and her boyfriend allegedly attacked a customer in a dispute over payment for hair-braiding services, authorities said.

A Tennessee hair stylist and her boyfriend were arrested after allegedly attacking a customer and pulling out her braids during a fight over payment, police said.

Jazmine Withers and Markell King, both 23, were arrested Sunday in Memphis after a female customer said she went to Withers' home to have her hair braided, authorities said.

An argument over payment degenerated into a physical fight, with Withers hitting the woman in the head and sawing off her newly styled braids with a pair of scissors, the customer alleged. King blocked her from leaving the home, and picked up a gun and pointed it at her, the woman said, according to police.

She ultimately was able to escape, police said.

Withers was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and false imprisonment, according to court records. She was released on $5,000 bail.

King was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and on a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to Shelby County Jail online records.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Neither have entered pleas, and neither has an attorney of record.

Related Stories

Grandmother Files Excessive Force Lawsuit Against Cops Who Pulled Her From Car by Hair in 2019 Traffic Stop
Picabo Street: I Only Pushed My Dad Down The Stairs Because He Pulled Out My Hair
Innocent Woman Pulled by Hair Out of Her Car by Police
Suspects Try Smuggling Drugs in Extensions, and Other Hair ControversiesOffbeat

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Golden Globe Winners: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Win, French Film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Upsets
Golden Globe Winners: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Win, French Film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Upsets
1

Golden Globe Winners: 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Win, French Film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Upsets

Entertainment
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's Not Looking for Fame and Is Being Herself
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's Not Looking for Fame and Is Being Herself
2

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says She's Not Looking for Fame and Is Being Herself

News
Actor Christian Oliver and His Daughters, 10 and 12, Killed in Plane Crash
Actor Christian Oliver and His Daughters, 10 and 12, Killed in Plane Crash
3

Actor Christian Oliver and His Daughters, 10 and 12, Killed in Plane Crash

News
Family Dog Eats $4000 in Cash Laying on Kitchen Counter
Family Dog Eats $4000 in Cash Laying on Kitchen Counter
4

Family Dog Eats $4000 in Cash Laying on Kitchen Counter

Animals
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years
5

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Missouri Prison After 7 Years

News
California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race
California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race
6

California Mom Says Her Son, 10, Was Shot and Killed by Peer Over Lost Bike Race

Crime
Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault
Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault
7

Traumatized Teen Says Pregnant Teacher 'Manipulated' Her Into Keeping Quiet About Sexual Assault

Crime
Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations
Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations
8

Casey Anthony Case Revisited: Tot Mom's Dad George Asked About Caylee's Death, Sex Abuse Allegations

Crime
For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis
9

For Brooke Eby, Humor Is Vital to Processing and Sharing Her ALS Diagnosis

INSIDE EDITION InDepth