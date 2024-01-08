A Tennessee hair stylist and her boyfriend were arrested after allegedly attacking a customer and pulling out her braids during a fight over payment, police said.

Jazmine Withers and Markell King, both 23, were arrested Sunday in Memphis after a female customer said she went to Withers' home to have her hair braided, authorities said.

An argument over payment degenerated into a physical fight, with Withers hitting the woman in the head and sawing off her newly styled braids with a pair of scissors, the customer alleged. King blocked her from leaving the home, and picked up a gun and pointed it at her, the woman said, according to police.

She ultimately was able to escape, police said.

Withers was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and false imprisonment, according to court records. She was released on $5,000 bail.

King was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and on a misdemeanor count of false imprisonment. He was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to Shelby County Jail online records.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Neither have entered pleas, and neither has an attorney of record.