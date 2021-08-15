Elephant Herd That’s Been Wandering Since 2020 Ushered Back to Their Chinese Nature Preserve
The elephants have been on the go since December of 2020. They were followed by drones and monitored by wildlife experts as they did some cute and not-so-cute activities.
Even elephants know, “There’s no place like home.”
In December 2020, a herd of wild elephants left a nature preserve in China’s Yunnan province. They were followed by drones and monitored by wildlife experts as they did cute activities like taking mud baths, cuddling in for naps, and feeding their young.
The drone also captured the elephants doing not-so-cute things, like traipsing through crops and stealing food from residents.
And although it’s been a good vacation, it was recently time for the elephants to go home.
An emergency committee laid corn trees as elephant bait, raised electric fences, and even built new roads to guide the roaming pachyderms in the right direction.
According to Chinese wildlife protection officials, the elephants safely traversed a bridge across the Yuan River, headed south towards another nature preserve.
Provincial officials say the elephants traveled 807 miles — which is not bad for a family vacation.
