Migrating Herd of Asian Elephants Caught Napping Near China’s Kunming City | Inside Edition

Animals
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:26 PM PDT, June 8, 2021

The animals have traveled over 300 miles from their home in a nature reserve. Scientists say they don’t know why the group is on the move.

There is nothing like a nap — just ask these elephants. They’re part of a herd of wild Asian elephants that has been making its way northward through China for the past 15 months.

Several days ago, the herd was seen traipsing through a town in the dead of night. Later, they were spotted napping.

But this nap is the first time observers have seen the whole herd sleeping at once. Usually, some of the elephants stand guard while the others snooze. In this case, all but one calf who was ready to play was napping.

So as not to disturb their slumber, firefighters from Kunming City, in Yunnan Province, monitored the herd via drone. As the elephants continue their progress, authorities are trying to clear a path for them. They’ve also left out two tons of food.

The pachyderms have traveled over 300 miles so far from their home in a nature reserve. Scientists say they don’t know why the group is traveling, or where they’re headed. But their journey is captivating people around the world.

