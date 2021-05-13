Tourist Left Clinging for His Life to Rail as Wind Takes Out Part of Glass-Bottom Bridge in China

A man was left clinging to the rail of a glass-bottom suspension bridge in China's northeast province after part of the crossing partially shattered as historic winds pummeled the massive structure.

The unidentified tourist was captured in a photo that circulated across Weibo, a Chinese social media site, showing him crouched over and clinging onto the side rails. He was stuck for over half an hour before he was able to crawl back to solid ground after a joint rescue mission was conducted, local officials said, according to multiple outlets.

There were multiple glass-bottom panels that could be seen missing –– all blown away from the powerful 93 mph winds. The bridge is located in the Pyan Mountain Cultural Tourism Scenic Area on the outskirts of the city of Longjing.

One user on the site commented that it was "a design flaw," adding, "the bridge will sway in the air with the wind," according to translations reported by NBC News.

“This is exactly why I dare not step on a bridge like that,” wrote another user on Weibo, according to The New York Times. “I broke out in a cold sweat just looking at it."

"The staff of the scenic area rushed to the scene as soon as possible, brought emergency equipment and successfully transferred the trapped person to a safe area," according to a statement from officials.

"There were no casualties. After being kept in the hospital for observation, the trapped person was in stable emotional and physical condition and has been discharged from the hospital."

There were at least 60 glass bridges already constructed or under construction in China in 2016, according to a report by Xinhua. By another estimate, there are nearly 2,300 glass bridges and walkways across the country, another state media outlet counted.

