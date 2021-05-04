Hanging high above Portugal’s Paiva River is now the longest suspended pedestrian bridge in the entire world. Located in the touristy town of Arouca, the bridge is 516 meters (about 1,700 feet) long and 175 meters (about 570 feet) high.

The structure took almost two years to build and cost almost $3 million. Locals were the first visitors welcomed onto the bridge to enjoy the eye-popping, or depending on how you look at it, heart-stopping views of the region.

Now that reservations are available, tourists can come take a stroll. The hope is that this extraordinary bridge will attract more tourists to the area, especially because Portugal has peeled back some of its COVID-19 restrictions.

100 people are allowed on the bridge at one time, and it takes roughly 10 minutes to cross — depending on how many selfies you stop for. Anyone who dares to cross the structure will get a gorgeous stroll overlooking the lush countryside and waterfall. That is if they can get over their fear of heights.

