Dozens of puppies and kittens were rescued from a warehouse in the Chinese city of Chengdu. They’re part of an alleged secret online marketplace in trafficked pets.

Animal welfare activists there say the little ones were bound for various points around China. They were set to be smuggled in so-called blind box deliveries.

People order Blind Boxes from retailers that typically contain mystery novelty goods. Since it’s against the law in China to mail live animals, these packages were masquerading as blind boxes to skirt regulations and health codes.

According to rescuers, many of the animals at the warehouse had already perished, and many were in poor health.

Reuters reported that the courier company involved has issued a public apology following the incident. Authorities are currently investigating.

Related Stories