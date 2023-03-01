Eli Lilly Slashes Insulin Prices by 70%, Caps Out-Of-Pocket Costs at $35 a Month, Bringing Relief to Millions

Health
Insulin prices
Boxes of Humalog insulin manufactured by Eli Lilly.Getty
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 9:43 AM PST, March 1, 2023

Insulin manufacturers have been under intense criticism after costs for the life-saving medicine rose more than 1,000% in recent years.

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly announced Wednesday it would slash insulin prices by 70% and cap out-of-pocket expenses at $35 per month after years of intense pressure from lawmakers and patients about skyrocketing costs of the life-saving drug.

The Indiana-based drugmaker said it will cut retail prices for Humalog, the company's most commonly prescribed insulin for treating diabetes. Lilly will also discount an older fast-acting drug, Humulin, the firm said.

Those reductions would begin in October, with vials of Humalog dropping from $274.70 to $66.40. Humulin vial costs would be cut from $148.70 to $44.61. The pharma company will offer generic versions of its insulin for $25 per vial beginning in May.

In recent years, as insulin prices soared, many diabetes patients began rationing the medicine, which they need daily to survive. Others reported going without as out-of-pocket insurance costs spiked to $1,000 per month. An estimated 30 million Americans live with the disease and more than eight million need insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.

In 1999, one vial of Humalog cost $21. By 2019, that price was $332, an increase of more than 1000%, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The drug costs 10 times more in the United States than it does anywhere else, according to the American Diabetes Association. 

Last year's federal Inflation Reduction Act capped insulin costs at $35 a month for Medicare recipients. In February, President Joe Biden called on Congress extend that out-of-pocket limit to younger patients who purchase their own insurance or have coverage through their employer.

Related Stories

Alabama Nurse Accused of Poisoning Detective Husband With Insulin as He Probed Her Suspected Drug Use: Cops
16 Students Accidentally Injected With Insulin at Indiana High School
Diabetic Man Dies After Health Insurance Loss Forces Him to Use Cheaper Insulin

   

Jedi the Dog Saves 7-Year-Old Luke with Diabetes By Alerting MomNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

GOP Legislator Introduces Bill That Would Eliminate Florida's Democratic Party
GOP Legislator Introduces Bill That Would Eliminate Florida's Democratic Party
1

GOP Legislator Introduces Bill That Would Eliminate Florida's Democratic Party

Politics
Florida Student, 17, Who Attacked Teacher to Be Tried as Adult
Florida Student, 17, Who Attacked Teacher to Be Tried as Adult
2

Florida Student, 17, Who Attacked Teacher to Be Tried as Adult

Crime
Woman Convicted in Connection to Lady Gaga Dognapping Sues Singer for $500,000 Reward Money
Woman Convicted in Connection to Lady Gaga Dognapping Sues Singer for $500,000 Reward Money
3

Woman Convicted in Connection to Lady Gaga Dognapping Sues Singer for $500,000 Reward Money

Crime
5 Ballet Dancers Seriously Injured in California Hit-and-Run Car Crash Strive to Heal to Return to the Stage
5 Ballet Dancers Seriously Injured in California Hit-and-Run Car Crash Strive to Heal to Return to the Stage
4

5 Ballet Dancers Seriously Injured in California Hit-and-Run Car Crash Strive to Heal to Return to the Stage

Health
Maine 6-Year-Old Gets 1,000 Stitches, May Never Smile Again After Being Attacked by Dog
Maine 6-Year-Old Gets 1,000 Stitches, May Never Smile Again After Being Attacked by Dog
5

Maine 6-Year-Old Gets 1,000 Stitches, May Never Smile Again After Being Attacked by Dog

News
17-Year-Old Michigan Boy Slain by 13-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Who He Offered Ride Home on Cold Night: Police
17-Year-Old Michigan Boy Slain by 13-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Who He Offered Ride Home on Cold Night: Police
6

17-Year-Old Michigan Boy Slain by 13-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Who He Offered Ride Home on Cold Night: Police

Crime