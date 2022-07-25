Elon Musk is blasting a bombshell claim that he had an affair with the wife of one of his closest friends and fellow billionaire, Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

“This is total BS," Musk wrote on Twitter.

The explosive allegation appeared in a story in the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper claims the alleged affair destroyed Musk and Brin’s friendship.

Musk is worth $240 billion, while Brin is worth $95 billion.

The journal claimed it all happened last year, while Brin and his wife, Nicole, were separated, but living together. The newspaper also quoted sources who reportedly said Musk "dropped to one knee,” and “begg[ed] Brin for forgiveness."

Musk sent a photo of himself with Brin to the New York Post, saying, “Took this pic only two hours ago.”

He also tweeted, "Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together [Saturday] night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

“Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh),” Musk added.

