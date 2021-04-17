Elon Musk’s SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion NASA Contract to Build Moon Lander | Inside Edition

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Wins $2.9 Billion NASA Contract to Build Moon Lander

News
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 3:48 PM PDT, April 17, 2021

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Alabama-based Dynetics both lost the bid to collaborate with NASA on a project that hopes to land astronauts on the moon for the first time in 50 years.

NASA has announced it has selected SpaceX to receive a $2.89 billion contract to build a lunar lander. According to CNN, the goal of the collaboration is to land astronauts on the moon for the first time in 50 years. This is a huge achievement for Elon Musk’s rocket company.

There were other contenders for the project: Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, and Alabama-based Dynetics both put in bids hoping to be chosen. But ultimately, SpaceX won.

NASA and SpaceX have also announced they have cleared Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket for a launch next week to take a crew to the International Space Station.

CBS News states, "Pending resolution of one presumably minor technical issue, liftoff from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center is targeted for 6:11 a.m. ET on April 22."

This is the third piloted flight from the U.S. since the shuttle’s 2011 retirement.

