NASA has announced it has selected SpaceX to receive a $2.89 billion contract to build a lunar lander. According to CNN, the goal of the collaboration is to land astronauts on the moon for the first time in 50 years. This is a huge achievement for Elon Musk’s rocket company.

There were other contenders for the project: Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, and Alabama-based Dynetics both put in bids hoping to be chosen. But ultimately, SpaceX won.

NASA and SpaceX have also announced they have cleared Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket for a launch next week to take a crew to the International Space Station.

CBS News states, "Pending resolution of one presumably minor technical issue, liftoff from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center is targeted for 6:11 a.m. ET on April 22."

This is the third piloted flight from the U.S. since the shuttle’s 2011 retirement.

