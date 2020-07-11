Eminem Calls Out Dirty Cops, Name Checks George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery in New Kid Cudi Song

Never one to hold back his thoughts, Eminem exploded about the state of the world in 2020 on his new collaboration with Kid Cudi, “The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady.”

The single, which arrived Friday, hears the rappers team up for the first time.

Under a subtle beat, Eminem addresses the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and calls out the police.

“Prayers to George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery/ How the f*** is it that so many cops are dirty?/ Stop, man, please, officer, I'm sorry/ But I can't breathe when I got you on top of me/ Your goddamn knee's on my carotid artery,” he raps.

Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota on Memorial Day while Arbery was shot and killed with going for a jog in Georgia. The people involved in their deaths have been arrested and charged.

The “Rap God” rapper also calls out the American government for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Bunch of half-wits up in office / Half of us walking around like a zombie apocalypse / Other half are just pissed off and / Don’t wanna wear a mask and they’re just scoffing / And that’s how you end up catching the shit off ’em / I just used the same basket as you shopping / Now I’m in a f***in’ casket from you coughin,” he said.

It isn’t the first time Eminem has taken on Trump administration. In 2017, he bashed the president in a freestyle and praised Colin Kaepernick, who the president called a “son of a b***” for taking a knee in a form of silent protest on police brutality.

“That's not disrespectin' the military/ F*** that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist/ And keep that s*** balled like Donald the b***," Eminem rapped.

RELATED STORIES

Maryland Breonna Taylor and Black Lives Matter Mural Completed

Breonna Taylor’s Family Claims She Was Still Alive After Shooting, But Not Helped

George Floyd Protesters Take to the Streets of New York