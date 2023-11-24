Emotional Erin Andrews Recalls Moment She Learned Man Secretly Filmed Her in Hotel and Posted Video Online

It has been 15 years since sportscaster Erin Andrews was illegally filmed in a Nashville hotel room, and she is still shaken by the incident

In a recent interview, she broke down recalling the moment she told her parents about the stalker who had secretly recorded her in a hotel room back in 2008.

"My dad says he thought I had been in a car accident because I was just screaming," said Andrews while appearing on "Today" host Hoda Kotb's podcast.

At one point, Kotb asked the 45-year-old Fox Sports sideline reporter and former "Dancing with the Stars" host about her mindset when she discovered that a video had been posted online, and how she was able to gather the strength to then go out and face the world in her very public job.

She said that people thought it was a "scandal," and recalled the moment she learned about the video from a friend at Sports Illustrated.

"He said: 'There's this video,' and I said: 'No there's not, I don't do that, I'm single, I don't have that going on in my life,'" recalled Andrews. "He said: 'Erin, it's you.'"

Andrews had been working at ESPN when insurance executive Michael Barrett recorded her in her Nashville hotel room through the peephole..

At Barrett's civil trial seven years ago, Andrews broke down on the stand when forced to relive the moment she discovered that she had been violated by him.

"I was just screaming that I was naked all over the internet and I didn't know what it was," said Andrews.

Andrews also said the memory of her ordeal stayed with her every time she walked into a stadium.

"We're there, it's 70-80,000 people, and I thought, every single one of these people have seen me naked, and I was like, when am I gonna stop feeling like that?" said Andrews. "I think I'm on the other side of that."

Now 15 years later, Andrews is married to two-time Stanley Cup champion Jarret Stoll and mom to a 5-month-old son.

As for Barrett, he spent over two years in prison and a jury awarded Andrews $55 million in damages following his civil trial. The two later settled for an undisclosed amount.