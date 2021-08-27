Bartolomeo Ficeto, affectionately nicknamed “Benny the Bagger,” has been a fixture at an Edison, New Jersey, Stop & Shop for 12 years.

And recently, his coworkers threw the 100-year-old a surprise birthday party.

He didn’t stop working until the pandemic, and his co-workers say he’s a local celebrity.

Before serving customers with a smile, Benny served his country during World War II. In what was then called the Army Air Force, Benny flew over northern Africa and Italy as a gunner on a B-25 Mitchell plane.

To celebrate his big day, friends and coworkers showed up in ‘Happy 100th Birthday Benny’ masks and gave all of their well-wishes. He was also gifted a Veteran’s parking spot as a token of their appreciation.

“It’s amazing he made it to 100 and is in the shape that he is,” Daniel Reynolds, Benny’s great-nephew, said. “We’re blessed that he’s the way that he is. It’s awesome.”

During his party, Benny enjoyed a little music that reminded him of his younger days and enjoyed the company of friends.

And hard workers like Benny deserve to enjoy their special day.

