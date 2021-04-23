English Artist Lucy Sparrow Has Created a Pharmacy Made Entirely of Felt | Inside Edition

English Artist Lucy Sparrow Has Created a Pharmacy Made Entirely of Felt

Offbeat
By Andrea Swindall
Updated: 1:29 PM PDT, April 23, 2021

"There's 15,000 items in here, and each one is hand-sewn, hand-stuffed, and hand-painted," the artist explains.

Felt makeup, felt toothpaste, felt perfume… This may look like a real pharmacy, but everything in this store is actually made of felt. The artist behind the exhibition is Lucy Sparrow from London, England.

“There's 15,000 items in here, and each one is hand-sewn, hand-stuffed, and hand-painted to make an entire artwork, which is 'The Chemist,' and that is an art installation that anyone can come and see,” she said.

And she adds that the project didn’t happen overnight. “The whole exhibition took about a year, a little over that because it kept getting postponed because of Covid. One single item probably takes about 20 minutes, but everything is made in batches, so it makes it a lot simpler to make, a lot of one thing in stages, and it's a whole process, yes.”

And although the pharmacy is made of felt, visitors can still make purchases. “So we've got the hand sanitizer that we've all been very accustomed to using over the last couple of months and years,” Lucy reveals. “And we've got Chanel No. 5, which is like your high-end stuff, and that is £120. So something for everyone.”

And the question on many people’s minds about the felt pharmacy: why? Lucy explains, saying, “people get an emotional response to it. They come in, they get overwhelmed, there's stuff all over the shelves, and I hope that it invokes nostalgia, a feeling of like calm, in a place where you wouldn't necessarily feel calm, but it offers sanity when maybe you're not quite feeling very sane.”

For the next month, art collectors can visit and support Lucy and her little felt pharmacy.

Related Stories

Traditional Pub in London Decorated With Nearly 100 Christmas Trees in Time for the Holidays
Thousands of Animals Are Stepping Up to the Scales at London Zoo
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Hang Out With Yankees in London
Japanese Artist Makes Coronavirus Face Mask Look Like Bowl of Ramen SoupOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

16-Year-Old TikTok Chef Builds a Food Empire From Her Grandparents' Minnesota Kitchen
1

16-Year-Old TikTok Chef Builds a Food Empire From Her Grandparents' Minnesota Kitchen

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her Yard
2

Florida Woman Believes She Saw 'Baby Dinosaur' Running Through Her Yard

Offbeat
Simba the Goldendoodle From Arizona Miraculously Survives 200-Foot Fall
3

Simba the Goldendoodle From Arizona Miraculously Survives 200-Foot Fall

Animals
Fraternity Brothers Band Together to Pay Off Longtime House Cook’s Mortgage on Her 74th Birthday
4

Fraternity Brothers Band Together to Pay Off Longtime House Cook’s Mortgage on Her 74th Birthday

Inspirational
Retired Couple Offers New Jersey Residents Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments in COVID-Themed Car
5

Retired Couple Offers New Jersey Residents Free Rides to Vaccine Appointments in COVID-Themed Car

Inspirational