Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex-Fiance Marilyn Manson of Sexual Abuse

When actress Evan Rachel Wood testified before Congress three years ago about surviving sexual abuse, she didn't name her alleged attacker was. Wood revealed Monday on Instagram that she was talking about her relationship with rocker Marilyn Manson.



The actress says the abuse started when she was in her late teens.



“While I was tied up and being beaten and being told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die,” Wood said at the House Judiciary Committee meeting.



Wood described disturbing details of the alleged abuse.



“Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse, which started slow, but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gas-lighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me, raping what he believed to be my unconscious body,” Wood said.



Wood did not name her alleged abuser until this week.



“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” she wrote. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."



Wood and Manson went public with their relationship in 2007. She was just 19, and he was 39. They were briefly engaged.



Manson gave a shocking interview shortly after the two broke up.



“I have fantasies every day about smashing her skull in with a sledgehammer,” he was quoted as saying.



Following Wood’s claims, at least four other women have come forward alleging they were abused by Manson.

Manson has denied all the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality" and said his relationships have always been "entirely consensual."



