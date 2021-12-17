The former police officer on trial in the shooting death of Daunte Wright took the stand Friday. Kim Potter broke down on the witness stand as she talked about the traffic stop that went horribly wrong, when she says she accidentally drew her gun instead of her taser.

“I remember yelling, taser taser taser and nothing happened, and I shot him,” Potter said, breaking down into sobs.

Potter shot 20-year-old Wright as he tried to drive away from cops.

“We were struggling, we were trying to keep him from driving away. It just went chaotic,” Potter said.

Bodycam video shows Potter's immediate reaction when she realized what she had done. She started crying and had an emotional breakdown.

“I don't remember a lot of things afterwards,” Potter said on the stand.

The shooting, just 10 miles from the scene of George Floyd's murder, triggered a week of protests across America.

Tasers are much lighter than guns and come in bright colors. Unlike guns, they are drawn across the body.

If convicted of manslaughter, Potter could face up to 15 years behind bars.

