A man described as an ex-lover has been charged with the murder of a New York mom who was savagely stabbed to death in her basement and whose body was later found in a duffel bag, authorities said Thursday.

David Bonola, 44, was a handyman who’d done work at the Queens home of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal and her family. Officials say Bonola not only confessed to murdering Gaal, but also said he’d had an “intimate affair” with her for two years.

Cops say the suspect went to Gaal’s home in Forest Hills while her husband was away on a college tour with their son. They say Bonola and the victim got into "a heated argument" in the basement.

“A knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times,” NYPD chief of detectives James Essig said at a press conference.

Bonola was allegedly pictured in surveillance images carrying the duffel bag that contained Gaal’s body on the night of her slaying, according to police.

The investigation into the slaying exposed Gaal’s alleged secret affair.

“They had been off and on, and they had broken up prior, but had reunited early in the month of April. Their relationship was considered at an end,” NYPD Deputy Chief Julie Morrill said.



Gaal’s final hours started with a night out with friends at Lincoln Center, where they caught a show last Friday. At 11:20 p.m., she was seen in her neighborhood bar alone and ordered a Moscow mule cocktail. She left the bar 40 minutes later and returned home at 12:20 a.m.

Cops say the Bonola went to Gaal’s house about 10 or 20 minutes later.

“He is either let in voluntarily, or he uses a key he has knowledge about, hidden in the barbecue,” Essig said.



Bonola was later treated at a hospital for wounds to both hands, police said. He was allegedly pictured with what appears to be a bandage on one of his hands in surveillance photos.



Neighbors left stunned by the murder on the quiet block are expressing relief.

“I feel sad for the family. I'm very happy they caught the guy,” one resident said.

Gaal’s 13-year-old son was upstairs in the home when the murder took place.

