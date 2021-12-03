Ex-Nurse in Arizona Gets 10 Years in Prison After Impregnating Patient in Vegetative State

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 1:47 PM PST, December 3, 2021

Nathan Sutherland pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and vulnerable adult abuse.

A former nurse who impregnated an incapacitated woman at the Arizona facility where he worked has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nathan Sutherland pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and vulnerable adult abuse. The victim was a patient at Hacienda HealthCare for 26 years after almost drowning at 3 years old.

She is reportedly in a vegetative state. 

The facility has said no one realized she was pregnant until she gave birth to a healthy baby boy in 2018.

Investigators obtained DNA samples from staff members, and results showed that Sutherland was the baby's father. 

The health care facility says it has fully cooperated with authorities since the crime was discovered.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with the victim, the victim's family and loved ones," they said in a statement. "We hope this last chapter of the Sutherland case brings them all greater peace."

Reports say the victim is no longer a patient at Hacienda HealthCare.

